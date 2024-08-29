Kenya Student Fee Hike Met with Threats of New Protests

Kenya’s introduction of a new university fee structure, under the University Fund initiative, has led to calls for new protests, threatening to ignite unrest similar to recent demonstrations. The new system, which shifts more costs to students and reduces government funding and scholarships, is criticized for potentially barring poorer students from higher education. Student leaders and lawmakers are calling for protests, echoing previous unrest that saw over 60 deaths. The change, which categorizes students based on income and family size, could prevent up to 100,000 students from attending university, according to opposition lawmaker Paul Ongili. Despite government assurances of increased scholarships and loans for vulnerable students, critics argue the model will exacerbate educational inequality and lack transparency. President Ruto has defended the model as necessary for university self-sufficiency.

SOURCE: SEMAFOR

