Kenya Seeks China’s Support in Bid for BRICS Membership

Kenyan President William Ruto held bilateral talks with Chinese official Li Xi in Nairobi on Monday, aiming to deepen Kenya-China relations and secure China’s support for Kenya’s bid to join the BRICS group. Kenya and China have a strong partnership and are currently collaborating on numerous projects within the East African nation. During the talks, Ruto reaffirmed Kenya’s commitment to the “One China” policy and expressed his country’s desire to advance the strategic partnership across Africa. Kenya’s BRICS aspirations come as the group, originally founded in 2006 by Brazil, Russia, India, and China, and later expanded with South Africa in 2010, now includes new members such as Egypt and Ethiopia. BRICS members collectively account for approximately 28% of the global economy, offering significant potential for economic collaboration.



SOURCE: AFRICA NEWS