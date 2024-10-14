Kenya: Principal Secretary (PS) Mary Muthoni meets Machakos Deputy County Commissioner

Principal Secretary for the State Department of Public Health and Professional Standards, Mary Muthoni, met with Machakos Deputy County Commissioner David Rotich to discuss enhancing collaboration between National Government Administrative Officers (NGAOs) and advancing public health initiatives in the county.

A key highlight of the meeting was the progress of the Social Health Insurance Fund (SHIF) registration, where 147,510 individuals have successfully registered.

This achievement is attributed to a coordinated effort between NGAOs and Community Health Promoters. Since mobilization began on 28th September 2024, 193,116 people have been sensitized, demonstrating strong community engagement.

The discussion also covered collaboration on Mpox prevention to ensure the county is prepared to address emerging health threats. In recognition of October as Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the focus shifted to raising awareness about cancer and promoting early detection. Chiefs and Community Health Promoters continue to play a pivotal role in these public health efforts.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.