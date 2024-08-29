Kenya: Principal Secretary Muthoni Leads Mosquito Nets Distribution in Narok County

Today Principal Secretary for the State Department of Public Health and Professional Standards, Ms. Mary Muthoni, led the launch of Long-lasting Insecticidal Treated mosquito nets in Narok County. She was accompanied by Deputy Governor Hon. Kiprono Koech Tamalinye.

Since November 2023, 12,477,909 nets have been distributed across 18 counties, benefiting 3,941,247 people.

In Narok, 212,575 households have been registered to receive 739,956 LLINs as part of this year’s campaign, with the goal of reaching 1,504,422 people in the county over the next three years.

“This initiative is a testament to our commitment to safeguarding public health,” remarked PS Muthoni. “By ensuring broad access to these nets and promoting their consistent use, we aim to significantly reduce malaria transmission rates and enhance the overall well-being of our population.” She said.

