Kenya: National Youth Service (NYS) to Increase Recruits to Benefit More Youth, President Ruto

The government will increase the number of the National Youth Service recruits to 20,000 in the next intake to enhance the programme’s reach and inclusivity, President William Ruto has announced.

While presiding over the 88th recruits passing-out parade at Gilgil, Nakuru County, on Monday, the President also directed that NYS recruits be taken through a basic course in firearms to prepare them to protect the country when the need arises.

He further directed security agencies to give NYS graduates priority when recruiting, saying “they have demonstrated discipline, capability and enviable paramilitary training”.

As proof of this, he pointed out that out of the 790 officers recently recruited by the Kenya Wildlife Service, 440 were NYS graduates.

During the passing-out ceremony, 14,602 recruits graduated. They will now serve one year of public service. Afterwards, they will join technical training colleges at Government expense.

At the same time, the President approved the recruitment of 200 additional cadet officers and 500 private officers to support NYS operations.

He directed the Ministry of Lands, Public Works, Housing and Urban Development to build hostels to host 3,000 recruits as well as more staff houses.

Moreover, the government will bolster the NYS business model to promote its operational sustainability.

“It has been encouraging to see the strategic partnerships and economic diversification initiatives that the National Youth Service has been able to forge,” President Ruto said.

He pointed out the collaboration between NYS and the University of Nairobi Enterprises and Services Ltd has spurred growth in several areas.

“Similarly, agricultural projects, such as the expansion at Athi River, have not only increased our agricultural productivity, but also positioned NYS as a key player in the edible oil market,” he said.

Further, the President commended NYS for its contribution to environmental conservation through the Greening Kenya Initative, which has added significant momentum towards its goal of planting one billion trees by 2032.

He announced that NYS graduates will be supervising a cohort of young people to be recruited under the Climate Workers Mtaani Initative, whose aim is to green urban centres and fight climate change.

He instructed Cabinet Secretaries Justin Muturi (Public Service and Perfomance Delivery Management), Soipan Tuya (Defence), Adan Duale (Enviroment, Climate Change and Forestry) and Alice Wahome (Lands, Public Works, Housing and Urban Development) to provide leadership in the project.

The President also emphasised the government’s commitment to finding jobs for NYS graduates locally and abroad.

Additionally, he said initiatives have been made to improve the terms of service within the organisation and embrace digital transformation so as to enhance transparency and efficiency in NYS operations.

The President said the legacy of corruption, wastage and inefficiency that has long haunted NYS must be banished for good.

“As the nation’s foremost steward of public resources, I am determined to transform NYS into a symbol of exemplary integrity, efficiency and commitment to national transformation,” he said.

Nakuru Governor Susan Kihika, Cabinet Secretaries, and Principal Secretaries were in attendance.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of President of the Republic of Kenya.