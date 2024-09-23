Kenya Hosts Third Edition Of Africa E-Mobility Week To Accelerate E-Mobility In Africa

Kenya is hosting the 3rd edition of the Africa E-Mobility Week (AEW2024) Conference, which aims to advance electric mobility across Africa.

Held in Nairobi from September 18th to 21st, 2024, the event brings together policymakers, industry leaders, innovators, investors, and the public to engage in meaningful conversations, explore innovative solutions, and highlight the continent’s role in driving the future of sustainable transport.

Dubbed Charging Forward – Accelerating E-Mobility Adoption in Africa, the event will feature key industry experts discussing opportunities, challenges, and strategies for scaling e-mobility in Africa.

“The conference will showcase the latest developments in the African electric vehicle (EV) sector to a wide range of stakeholders, including manufacturers, investors, regulators and development finance institutions,” said Africa E- Mobility Alliance CEO Warren Ondenje

Key highlights include a Youth summit in collaboration with Youth for Sustainable Energy and Mobility (YSEM) and GIZ, which will bring together young innovators and future leaders to explore career paths and opportunities in e-mobility. Following the summit, attendees will embark on industry tours powered by FSD Africa, offering a behind-the-scenes look at cutting-edge developments in the e-mobility industry.

“Infrastructure is a huge challenge in the adoption of e-mobility. Because there is inadequate charging infrastructure and the capital cost of setting up charging infrastructure is very high. Public – Private funding can bear the lower set ups costs of EV charging infrastructure due to subsidies and provide high accessibility for a variety of EVs,” said Stephen Nzioka, Director of Renewable Energy, Ministry of Energy & Petroleum.

The Business to Consumer Expo is open to the public, providing an opportunity to experience the latest innovations in electric vehicles, charging infrastructure, and e-mobility solutions. Attendees will engage with industry leaders and explore a wide range of products and services that are shaping the future of transportation in Africa.

“The German Government has been working closely with the Kenyan government, especially in creating policy to ease the adoption of EVs across the market. We see the great importance of e-mobility companies working effectively to create a predictable policy environment that supports investment acceleration,” noted Daniel Guenther from the German Embassy.

The event will conclude with an exciting EV Parade organised in collaboration with the Electric Mobility Association of Kenya (EMAK). The parade will showcase a variety of electric vehicles, bringing the message of sustainability and clean transport to the streets of Nairobi.

“Political goodwill is crucial in promoting eMobility, as demonstrated by Ethiopia’s bold decision to ban certain fossil fuel vehicle imports, despite opposition from diplomats. This policy shift, while disruptive, shows that firm government action can lead to long-term benefits. Additionally, reducing the capital cost of EVs and enhancing financing options will empower consumers to prioritize utility over price. Coupled with local manufacturing capacity improvements and data-driven policies, Africa can lead in eMobility and create job opportunities for youth while promoting environmental sustainability.” explained Eng Michael Muchiri, Head of Secretariat, National Electric Mobility Taskforce

For more information and to register for events, please visit https://africaemobilityweek.org/