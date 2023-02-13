The 6th Africa Agri Expo in close partnership with the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock Development – Kenya, began on Wednesday, February 8 with an aim of connecting Africa to the global agribusiness industry. The two days of impactful networking, business talks, knowledge gains, and many exciting new agricultural avenues in the thriving Africa’s agriculture industry made the much-anticipated event AAE2023 in Kenya – a resounding success.

Moreover, during the launch of the expo, the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock Development Cabinet Secretary Mithika Linturi in his speech which was read by the State Department for Crop Development Principal Secretary Phillip Kello Harsama stated that Kenya is reengineering its approach on how agriculture will be conducted in the Country with an aim of maximizing its potential.

CS Linturi further noted that the theme for the Agri Expo is aligned to Kenya’s Vision 2030 as well as the government’s manifesto on agriculture.

“Our strategic objective as a government is to create an enabling environment that will create favourable opportunities for agricultural growth,” he stated.

Likewise, the CS called on all relevant stakeholders and agencies to give the government support to enable it to realize this initiative.

He further urged the exhibitors to set up businesses in the Country and venture into untapped sectors.

Furthermore, CS Linturi’s speech mentioned that the Agricultural sector plays a vital role in the economy with the sector contributing 50 per cent of the Country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

“We want to put 3 million hectares of land under irrigation in the next six to ten years. You can imagine the kind of products and materials we require to engage 3 million hectares to support food production in the Country and Africa at large.” PS Kello Harsama stated in his remarks.

PS Kello also urged the exhibitors to invest and open branches of their companies in various parts of the country to reach farmers in the remote areas.

“Next time when you have these expo’s, hold them in agricultural counties so as to reach the farmers directly.” Kello noted.

Similarly, the event organizer TAB Group Chief Executive Officer Tahir Bari said that over one hundred investors and potential businesses are keen on setting up a base in Kenya.

“Interest from investors in the Agricultural Value chains is growing with many seeking opportunities, and others coming to sign deals after successful discussions with Kenyan companies,” Bari said.

He added that investors from various parts of the world including the Middle East, Asia, Europe, and USA have come to the Agri Expo with a keen interest in tackling key issues in the supply food chain by introducing modern technologies to help the agricultural sector grow and become more attractive to the young people.

Mariatu Kamara – Country Director, IFAD said “With less than ten years to 2030, many of the sustainable goals will not be achieved unless we take action to make this a reality for all working in agri-food systems and rural economies.”

The expo broke all previous records with the ministry keynote speeches, dignitaries touring the exhibition area with global front-runners showcasing cutting-edge agri-technologies and innovative solutions like CENSA from India and more from 35+ countries, and the floor buzzing with one-on-one meetings, great business deals being facilitated all for the purpose of boosting the food security in the region.