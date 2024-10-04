Kenya Explores Extending Presidential Tenure to 7 Years

Kenya’s Senate is currently debating the Constitution of Kenya (Amendment) Bill 2024, which proposes that the current presidential term of five years be extended to seven years. Additionally, the bill proposes the appointment of a prime minister by a sitting president from among eligible members of the parliament. The bill, which passed its first reading in September, is currently being discussed by a committee. It has sparked public debate with some believing that the populace, especially Kenya’s youth, will reject it. The bill follows an earlier suggestion to replace term limits with a 75-year age limit for the presidency. If approved, it will make Kenya one of several East African countries whose constitutional changes extended presidential terms. Meanwhile, public feedback on the new constitutional amendments is being sought as discussions continue.



SOURCE: BUSINESS INSIDER

