Kenya Declares Anti-poaching Efforts Successful Following Elephant Population Surge

Top 10 News

Kenya has relocated 50 elephants from the overcrowded Mwea National Reserve, east of the country’s capital, to the larger Aberdare National Park in central Kenya. Mwea’s elephant population has surged from 50 to 156, exceeding its capacity and threatening the ecosystem, necessitating the relocation. According to Kenya Wildlife Service Director General Erustus Kanga, the relocation reflects the success of Kenya’s anti-poaching efforts over the past three decades. The complex operation involved over 100 wildlife experts, and used specially equipped trucks to transport the elephants 120 kilometers to their new home. The relocation is also aimed at reducing human-wildlife conflict, as local farmers reported crop damage from hungry elephants. The project has cost Kenya $93,000, with a second phase planned to relocate another 50 elephants. Tourism Minister Rebecca Miano hailed the operation as historic, stating that it’s the first time that 50 elephants will be translocated in one operation.

SOURCE: VOA NEWS

