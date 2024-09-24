Kenya Court Rules Meta Liable for Moderator Job Cuts

By / / Top 10 News

A Kenyan court has ruled that Meta, Facebook’s parent company, can be sued in Kenya over the sacking of content moderators, a decision that could have global implications for how the tech giant handles its moderators. The case began last year when dozens of moderators employed by Meta’s contractor Sama, a Kenyan firm, sued Meta and its contractors after being fired for attempting to organize a union. The moderators claim they were then blacklisted from applying for similar roles at Majorel, Meta’s new contractor. Meta appealed the case, but the Court of Appeal upheld the earlier ruling, dismissing Meta’s objections. The court also upheld another ruling, handed out in February 2023, that Meta can be sued in Kenya over the poor working conditions of its moderators. Meta has yet to comment on the ruling.

SOURCE: REUTERS

Share it!

Media Partners Upcoming Events

View Calendar

Share

Scroll to Top

Subscribe

Stay informed and ahead of the game with our curated collection of the top 10 stories from Africa each day, Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. On Fridays, gear up for the business world as we bring you the 10 most relevant and game-changing business stories. And on Sundays, prepare to be whisked away on a delightful journey through Africa’s vibrant lifestyle and travel scenes.