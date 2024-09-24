Kenya Court Rules Meta Liable for Moderator Job Cuts

A Kenyan court has ruled that Meta, Facebook’s parent company, can be sued in Kenya over the sacking of content moderators, a decision that could have global implications for how the tech giant handles its moderators. The case began last year when dozens of moderators employed by Meta’s contractor Sama, a Kenyan firm, sued Meta and its contractors after being fired for attempting to organize a union. The moderators claim they were then blacklisted from applying for similar roles at Majorel, Meta’s new contractor. Meta appealed the case, but the Court of Appeal upheld the earlier ruling, dismissing Meta’s objections. The court also upheld another ruling, handed out in February 2023, that Meta can be sued in Kenya over the poor working conditions of its moderators. Meta has yet to comment on the ruling.



SOURCE: REUTERS

Share it!