Kenya Changes the Rules of Engagement

Top 10 News / January 27, 2023 / By

A new bill is being proposed through Kenya’s senate to block employers from interfering with the work-life balance of their employees via calls, text messages, emails, or assignments past working hours, weekends, and public holidays. The Employment (Amendment) Bill, sponsored by Nandi senator Samson Cherarkey, seeks to give Kenyan workers the “the right to disconnect in the digital age” and protect them against employers who subject them to extra work without pay, this year.

SOURCE: QUARTZ AFRICA

Media Partners Upcoming Events

View Calendar

We are committed to Africa

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.

Will you support us?

Click here