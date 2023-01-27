Kenya Changes the Rules of Engagement

A new bill is being proposed through Kenya’s senate to block employers from interfering with the work-life balance of their employees via calls, text messages, emails, or assignments past working hours, weekends, and public holidays. The Employment (Amendment) Bill, sponsored by Nandi senator Samson Cherarkey, seeks to give Kenyan workers the “the right to disconnect in the digital age” and protect them against employers who subject them to extra work without pay, this year.

SOURCE: QUARTZ AFRICA