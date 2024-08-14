Kenya: Cabinet Secretary for Health Urges Unified Effort Towards Universal Health Coverage

In an all-staff meeting held today, Cabinet Secretary for Health, Dr. Debora Mlongo Barasa Mlongo, called on the Ministry’s staff to work together in harmony and synergy to achieve Universal Health Coverage (UHC).

Emphasizing a consultative approach and stakeholder engagement, Dr. Mlongo stressed the importance of collaboration at all levels of the health sector. The CS encouraged the staff to actively communicate the government’s UHC agenda to the public, emphasizing the need to gather and relay feedback to guide the Ministry’s initiatives.

“Let us all strive to deliver Universal Health Coverage,” Dr. Mlongo stated, underscoring the collective responsibility in ensuring affordable, accessible and quality healthcare for all Kenyans.

Dr. Mlongo was accompanied by Principal Secretaries Mr. Harry Kimtai (Medical Services) and Ms. Mary Muthoni Muriuki (Public Health and Professional Standards), along with Director General of Health Dr. Patrick Amoth among others.

