Kenya and United States (US) Strengthen Health Ties Through Enganced Collaboration

Cabinet Secretary for Health, Dr. Deborah Barasa, hosted US Ambassador to Kenya, Meg Whitman, to discuss enhancing health collaboration between Kenya and the US. Key topics included integrating HIV services into primary healthcare, boosting global health security, and establishing the Kenyan National Public Health Institute. The discussions also covered joint malaria reduction efforts, healthcare infrastructure, and research. The US pledged significant support for Kenya’s digital health infrastructure, marking a major step in advancing healthcare systems. The CS was joined by Principal Secretary Mary Muthoni and senior ministry officials.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.