Kenya and United States (US) Strengthen Health Ties Through Enganced Collaboration

By / / APO, Media

Cabinet Secretary for Health, Dr. Deborah Barasa, hosted US Ambassador to Kenya, Meg Whitman, to discuss enhancing health collaboration between Kenya and the US. Key topics included integrating HIV services into primary healthcare, boosting global health security, and establishing the Kenyan National Public Health Institute. The discussions also covered joint malaria reduction efforts, healthcare infrastructure, and research. The US pledged significant support for Kenya’s digital health infrastructure, marking a major step in advancing healthcare systems. The CS was joined by Principal Secretary Mary Muthoni and senior ministry officials.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.

Share it!

Media Partners Upcoming Events

View Calendar

Share

Scroll to Top

Subscribe

Stay informed and ahead of the game with our curated collection of the top 10 stories from Africa each day, Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. On Fridays, gear up for the business world as we bring you the 10 most relevant and game-changing business stories. And on Sundays, prepare to be whisked away on a delightful journey through Africa’s vibrant lifestyle and travel scenes.