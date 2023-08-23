Kenya’s national carrier, Kenya Airways (KQ), has unveiled a new look website that will provide visitors with the ultimate user-friendly experience with improved navigation and functionalities. Developed and designed with the customer in mind, the new website has introduced features that will ensure that customers can easily navigate and use the website with ample information as they make their bookings and searches.

Some of the new features include:

∙ Histogram functionality – This will provide price visibility during the early stage of the booking process giving customers insights on preferable travel periods and prices.

∙ Deals Discovery – Ability to discover exclusive deals, offers and premium services to enhance a customer’s travel experience

∙ Travel Requirements Pop-up – Ability to know the travel requirements for selected destination/s. ∙ New Online Check-in Features – This will provide a faster check-in process, an Informative Check-in Summary that highlights full travel itinerary details, the ability to do group check-in, a Visible cart with details for ancillary services with easy payment options, a newly introduced baggage drop-off and boarding time section and more.

Speaking at the unveil, Allan Kilavuka, CEO and Group MD of Kenya Airways said: “The new website is in line with our commitment to continuously improving the Kenya Airways product offering and customer experience at all touch points to ensure that our customers have a smooth and friendly experience every time they interact with us. We value customer feedback; thus, this site has been developed with the customer in mind. The most important thing customers need when making a booking is information to ensure they make an informed decision and this has been aptly provided for in the new website.”

According to Statista, in 2021, approximately 79% of total revenue of airline tickets worldwide will be generated through online sales by 2027. Customer trends show that customers use websites to search, get wanderlust inspiration to compare prices before they can eventually make their bookings for travel.

“As the demand for more self-service channels in the travel industry increases, customers are looking for solutions where they can make bookings end to end with no human intervention. Our numbers show that over 20% of Kenya Airways customers make their bookings on the website. We have therefore redesigned our website and key functionalities like the check-in process to ensure that we provide a fast, intuitive, and mobile-friendly service for our customers.” commented Julius Thairu, Kenya Airways Chief Commercial and Customer Officer.

Kenya Airways has also revamped its corporate website providing a more informative and easier-to-use website where its customers, media, and shareholders can access information about KQ, its financial documents, its press releases, and other publications by the airline.

Customers and stakeholders are invited to explore and experience the new website at https://www.kenya-airways.com/ke/en/ and https://corporate.kenya-airways.com/en/

This is the first release of design, features/functionalities development and improvements with more releases expected in the next couple of months to ensure KQ customers have the ultimate user-friendly website experience. KQ was recently presented with the Best Brand – Air Ticketing Website Award at the 5th edition of the Kenya E-Commerce Awards.