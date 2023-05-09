National carrier, Kenya Airways (KQ) has today unveiled a new inflight dining experience in its Business Class and Economy Class cabins for specific long and medium haul flights. The revamped in-flight experience includes a new menu as well as a new plating service for business class and tray service for economy class. The new menu will include meals made from sustainably locally sourced ingredients.

The revamped culinary experience is designed within the airline’s strategy to enhance its customer service delivery and offering across all touch points through its personalised culinary experiences that reflect African authenticity, hospitality, and simplicity. The new experience has been carefully crafted from customer feedback in mind, years of research and testing to ensure it is responsive to customers’ needs and expectations.

Kenya Airways will introduce an improved menu and plating service for business class passengers on four long haul international flights specifically Paris, Amsterdam, New York and London. The new service and menu will debut on the flight to Paris on 1st May and will be subsequently rolled out to the other three routes within the month.

Speaking on the launch of the new inflight service, Allan Kilavuka, Kenya Airways Group Chief Executive Officer, and MD stated: “Kenya Airways positions itself as the customer-centric carrier championing the African culture and we are delighted to launch our inflight menu and offering. Our approach is designed to continue to provide guests with a highly personalised and bespoke service tailored to ensure our guests have a memorable culinary experience while travelling with us. We will continue to innovate and improve our services to ensure our customers experience the highest level of customer service.”

Plating service involves the introduction of table service with hot meals plated on board in the galleys by crew trained by 5-star chefs for flights above 7 hours. The meals will move from the signature rectangular casseroles lined on a rectangular base plate to a proper round dinner plates.

For the economy class international passengers, KQ will introduce the tray service to replace the existing box service and an addition of an extra meal offer of a starter for hot meals and yogurt for breakfast. The tray service will debut on 3rd July 2023 on the Dubai and Mumbai flights and will be later rolled out on flights to West Africa, Central Africa, Southern Africa and then East Africa.

KQ will also introduce additional seat comfort for long haul flights through a mattress service for the business class seats on flights to Paris, Amsterdam, New York, London and Guangzhou.