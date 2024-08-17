Kenya Airports Authority makes Contingency Plans to Prevent Disruptions to Airport Operations

By / / Top 10 News

The Kenya Aviation Workers Union, which represents staff at airports and Kenya Airways, has threatened to go on strike starting Monday. This protest is in response to a proposed deal with India’s Adani Airports Holdings to develop Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in Nairobi, Kenya’s largest airport. The union is concerned that this deal could result in job losses and the hiring of non-Kenyan workers, referring to it in their strike notice as the “intended sale” of the airport. The Kenyan government has clarified that the airport is not for sale and that no final decision has been made on the proposed public-private partnership to upgrade the airport.

AFRICA NEWS

Share it!

Media Partners Upcoming Events

View Calendar

Share

Scroll to Top

Subscribe

Stay informed and ahead of the game with our curated collection of the top 10 stories from Africa each day, Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. On Fridays, gear up for the business world as we bring you the 10 most relevant and game-changing business stories. And on Sundays, prepare to be whisked away on a delightful journey through Africa’s vibrant lifestyle and travel scenes.