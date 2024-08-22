Joint Steel Investment with Sonangol in Angola by Tosyalı

During the visit to Tosyalı Demir Çelik İskenderun Plant by Diamantino Pedro Azevedo, Minister of Mineral Resources, Petroleum and Gas of the Republic of Angola and the accompanying delegation, Tosyalı Iron&Steel Angola (www.TosyaliHolding.com.tr) announced that with this new structure, Tosyalı Iron&Steel Angola plans to further expand the scope of its existing iron ore investment and establish an integrated iron and steel plant.

Drawing attention with its investments in Türkiye, Algeria, Benghazi, Libya, Senegal, Angola, and Spain, global green steel producer, Tosyalı (www.TosyaliHolding.com.tr), announced that it will further expand its investments in Africa with a new cooperation in Angola.

After the visit of Tosyalı Demir Çelik İskenderun Plant with the delegation, Diamantino Pedro Azevedo, Minister of Mineral Resources, Oil and Gas of the Republic of Angola, Jose Gonçalves Martins Patricio, Angola’s Ambassador to Türkiye, and Sebastiao Gaspar Martins, Chairperson of the Board of Directors of Sonangol, Angola’s Oil and Gas Production Company, another piece of good news came from Tosyalı.

Accordingly, Tosyalı Iron&Steel Angola will make a collaboration with Sonangol, the oil company owned by the Republic of Angola, in order to establish an integrated iron and steel plant in addition to its existing iron ore investment. It is planned to reactivate the iron ore mines in the Kassinga Region and then establish a steel plant at the Sacomar Mining Terminal in Mocamedes, southwest of the capital Luanda. Commenting on the new cooperation, “We were pleased to welcome the Minister and his accompanying delegation at Tosyalı Demir Çelik İskenderun Plant known as the center of green steel in Türkiye,” said Fuat Tosyalı, Chairperson of the Board of Directors of Tosyalı Holding, and added, “On the occasion of this visit, we once again highlighted Tosyalı’s belief in Angola and our strong support for the country’s strategy to shift to non-oil and non-gas sectors, particularly iron and steel and mining. I wish this new partnership structure that expands the scope of our cooperation in Angola will be beneficial for both countries.”

Tosyalı continues its investments in the Kassinga Region, which has the largest iron ore reserves in Angola, for the purpose of operating iron ore mines in the region concerned. The company aims to reach an annual iron ore processing capacity of 10 million tons in phases thanks to this project with 2 billion tons of iron ore reserves. With the new steel plant, which is planned to be completed in 2027, a fully integrated industrial complex that dominates the entire value chain from mine to plant will have been realized. This project aims to pave the way for Angola’s industrial investments in non-oil and non-natural gas sectors and to develop the local economy more widely.

