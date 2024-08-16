Joint Statement from the United Arab Emirates, United States, Switzerland, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the African Union, and the United Nations

“The delegations in Geneva welcome the decision by the SAF to open the Adre border crossing – a critical step for saving lives and preventing the spread of famine and we look forward to seeing the first convoys cross in the coming days. We call on the RSF to take immediate steps to ensure that the aid groups entering through the Adre border are provided safety, unfettered humanitarian access, and operational independence from armed and political actors.

We all must take immediate steps to move humanitarian assistance into Darfur and across Sudan with safe and unhindered passage to the people in need, regardless of which party controls territory. The expansion of humanitarian assistance is a top priority for the members of the international community gathered in Switzerland. The facilitation of humanitarian access and civilian protection is consistent with the parties’ commitments under the Jeddah declarations and obligations under international humanitarian law.”

