Joint Statement from The Aligned for Advancing Lifesaving and Peace in Sudan (ALPS) Group on Progress in Addressing the Crisis in Sudan

The Aligned for Advancing Lifesaving and Peace in Sudan (ALPS) Group continued its weekly virtual sessions on September 5, focusing on the expansion of emergency humanitarian access and respect for international humanitarian law. Last week, an estimated 3,114 metric tons of supplies reached approximately 300,000 people in Darfur with the support of the ALPS Group and through the courageous and tireless work of humanitarian actors on the ground.

The ALPS delegation members continue to engage the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and Rapid Support Forces (RSF) with the urgent objective of expanding road access from Port Sudan through Shendi to Khartoum, as well as roads from Khartoum to El Obeid and to Kosti, including through Sennar. The ALPS delegations call for additional border crossings to be opened, including the Aweil crossing from South Sudan. ALPS Group members also continue to press the SAF to announce and meaningfully implement a simplified notification system and for the RSF to fully implement it, in order to streamline onerous bureaucratic barriers that cost Sudanese lives every day. With over 25 million people facing famine and acute hunger, notification must be sufficient to allow humanitarian cargo to move in Sudan. Every delay costs lives.

The ALPS Group acknowledged the issuance by the RSF of a new directive to all forces on the protection of civilians, supports the pledge of accountability, and will closely monitor implementation. The ALPS Group identified several critical areas where the RSF and SAF should immediately deescalate hostilities, including El Fasher. This will ensure protection of civilians and urgent relief access in line with the commitments both parties made in the Jeddah Declaration. The delegation members call on members of the international community to pressure both sides toward this end.

The ALPS Group members reiterate their shared commitment to working with other international partners to alleviate the suffering of the people of Sudan and eventually achieve a cessation of hostilities agreement. They also reiterated their commitment to continue consulting with Sudanese women as part of this ALPS platform.

