Join the Reveal of Africa.com’s 2023 Definitive List of Women CEOs on Free Webinar April 19th

JOHANNESBURG, South Africa, 11 April , 2023 -/African Media Agency(AMA)/- On April 19, 2023, to mark the evolution of Africa.com’s Definitive List of Women CEOs, sponsored by Standard Bank Group, Africa.com will host a webinar with free registration. In addition to revealing the names of the women who are on Africa.com’s 2023 Definitive List of Women CEOs, Africa.com will present, for the first time, performance data showing how the share value in women-led companies compares to various indices. (Spoiler alert: Women-led companies outperform.) Sign up for the webinar to find out to what degree women-led big businesses perform better.

The 60-minute virtual event will be hosted by Teresa Clarke, Chair and Executive Editor of Africa.com. She will conduct rapid-fire interviews with four experts on the “African female-factor” and how a growing body of evidence shows that more diverse management produces better results:

Patricia Lizarraga, Managing Partner at Hypatia Capital and founder of the Hypatia Women CEO Index and Hypatia Women CEO Electronic Traded Fund (ETF) will talk about what she calls the Female Factor.Vera Songwe, Senior Fellow, Brookings Institution, will share her perspective on why women outperform in the investment arena.Lindeka Dzedze, Chairperson of the African Women’s Investment Fund (AWIF) Executive Committee and Head of Strategic Partnerships within Global Markets at the Standard Bank Group will discuss how AWIF has a multiplier effect on investments in women-led companiesOwen Omogiafo, President and Group CEO at Transnational Corporation ranked as one of the top performers on the Africa.com Definitive List of Women CEOs will share her experience on how and why women achieve outsized share price performance.

Teresa Clarke, Chair of Africa.com, said, “This work represents one of the first analyses of the performance of publicly listed companies in Africa conducted through a gender lens. We look forward to advancing this work in the years to come. We look forward to sharing this research with the world on April 19 at our virtual reveal of the star performers on our 2023 Definitive List of Women CEOs.”

Methodology

Africa.com analyzed 2,020 companies listed on the 24 African stock exchanges. Of the 2,020 companies, Africa.com screened for those companies with revenue of $100 million or more, or a market cap of $150 million or more, which yielded a list of 787 companies. This data was provided by Bloomberg.

The public websites of the 787 companies were then reviewed by Africa.com to identify female C-suite executives. The team of Africa.com researchers then examined the list of these women to determine those who have a title of chief executive officer or managing director or president AND conducted a review to confirm that these executives have bottom line, profit and loss responsibility for the companies. Two additional groups of women were selected through this process above, to identify division heads of African corporates and regional heads of global corporations. This resulted in the final Definitive List of women CEOs to be revealed on April 19th.

Registration is free at events.africa.com

About Africa.com

﻿Africa.com is a media holding company with an extensive array of platforms that reach a global audience interested in African content and community. Africa.com’s interests include the leading business content webinars across Africa conducted with faculty from Harvard University, the Africa.com Business Publisher’s Network, the website at www.iafrica.com, email newsletters, various social media platforms, and internet domain names ending with the “.africa.com” extension. Africa.com operates from Johannesburg and New York, and has a presence in Cape Town and Nairobi.

