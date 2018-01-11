Join Me On A Tour Of Tanzania

From Dar, you can choose to head to the resort island of Zanzibar with its legendary sandy white beaches. Popularly known as the ‘stone town’, Zanzibar is a historical treasure, and you can wander through the streets reveling in this.

In the other direction, away from the ocean and Dar Es Salaam, lies the main land. Additionally, the Selous National Reserve is in the direction of the southwest. It is Africa’s largest wildlife reserve, as well as Tanzania’s most extensive protected area. It is also home to large herds of elephants, buffaloes, crocodiles, hippos, wild dogs, and numerous birds species. Here you will also find some of Tanzania’s last remaining black rhinos. In addition, the Rufiji River is found here; it is famous for exhilarating boat safaris.

To the south lies Kilwa On The Island, a quiet fishing village. Ages ago it wasn’t quiet though; in fact, it was the epicenter of a vast trading network that linked the old Shona kingdoms and gold fields of Zimbabwe with Persia, India, and China. The ruins that now remain, plus those of nearby Songo Mnara, are among the most significant groups of Swahili buildings on the East African coast, as well as a Unesco world heritage site.

To the north of Dar, near the Kenyan border, sits Mt Kilimanjaro- Africa’s highest mountain. Standing at 5896m, this is one of Africa’s most magnificent sights. Getting away from Kilimanjaro and towards the country’s capital city of Dodoma, lies the vibrant city known as Arusha. This city offers excellent places to stay and eat. It is also lush, green, and enjoys a temperate climate throughout the year, due to its close altitude (about 1300m) and location near the foot of Mt Meru. Arusha is also known as the safari capital of Northern Tanzania.