Why Johannesburg is the Focus of Africa’s Hospitality Professionals

Africa Hospitality Week 2018 brings three exciting exhibitions and two conferences under one roof all to serve sub-Saharan Africa’s growing hotel, restaurant and catering sectors

Details have been revealed this week of Africa Hospitality Week 2018, which brings together the suppliers, buyers and thought leaders to South Africa from June 24-26.

With 63 million international arrivals in Africa last year, up 8 per cent year on year and larger than the world average, the hospitality sector is one of the continent’sbiggest commercial successes – and it’s set to continue.

Global brands are opening new hotels in unprecedented numbers and 2017’s big hitters were Hyatt Hotels and Resorts, Hilton Worldwide, Pearl of Africa Hotel, Dubai-based luxury resort company One&Only, and America’s luxury chain Marriot. And that investment and growth is continuing in 2018.

African Hospitality Week 2018 brings together the world’s leading suppliers with more than 15,000 decision makers at Africa’s three key exhibitions:

The Hotel Show Africa brings global exhibitors showcasing products across interiors, lighting and design, technology, security, catering equipment and more.

Africa's Big 7 is the continent's leading food & beverage event since 2001 where visitors source new ingredients, finished products, processing, packaging and logistics solutions.

And new for 2018, iHost is the showcase for suppliers of the innovative technologies & equipment for foodservice, catering and back of house operations.

“Hotel room numbers has been growing strongly thanks to increased investment, visitor numbers are up with a more than 70-percent occupancyacrossEast, West and Southern Africa this year,” said Christine Davidson, Vice President of dmg events, organiser of Africa Hospitality Week 2018.

But the growth is not solely in the luxury sector, says Davidson: “Alongside new four and five-star hotels have seen, investors are turning their attention to mid-scale market development opportunities.”

Africa Hospitality Week 2018 includes two conferences which run over the three days bringing expert speakers and panelists from around the world to The Hospitality Leadership Forum and The Food Leadership Forum.

Africa Hospitality Week is supported by host partner South Africa Tourism and the leading industry associations including:

Federated Hospitality Association of Southern Africa.

Restaurant Association of South Africa

World Association of Chefs’ Societies.

Guest House Accommodation of South Africa

National Accommodation Association of South Africa.

Press information

Africa Hospitality Week 2018 runs from June 24 to 26 at The Gallagher Convention Centre, Midrand, Johannesburg, South Africa. www.Africahospitalityweek.com

It brings together three major exhibitions:

The Hotel Show Africa, which has served the hotel & restaurant industry around the world for 18 years.

iHost a new hi-tech event for this year featuring the latest innovations and technology in food service catering back of house.

Africa's Big 7, the continent's leading food & beverage event now in its 15th year.

And there are two conferences, running across three days: The Hospitality Leadership Forum and the Food Leadership Forum, attracting international experts sharing knowledge and expertise, lively debates, networking, live on floor demonstrations and the technology forum TECSEC taking you into the future of guest engagement.

