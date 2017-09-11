Johannesburg Neighbourhoods & How They Got Their Names

Affectionately known as the “City of Gold”, or Egoli in isiZulu, Johannesburg is South Africa’s largest city by population, and it is the urban and economic hub of the country. It was founded during the gold rush of 1886 in the Witwatersrand (hence the nickname City of Gold) and rapidly transformed from a tented camp in 1886, to a fully-fledged town with mortar and brick multi-storey buildings in 1890.

According to historians, the city was named after two old men who were tasked with finding a location where a city could be built for gold prospectors. These two shared the same common Dutch name, Johannes. The name “Johan” was a popular Dutch name for males. It is believed that the city was named after Johann Rissik, the first clerk in the office of the surveyor-general, Christiaan Johannes Joubert, the Vice President of the Transvaal Republic, and a third man, Johannes Petrus Meyer, who was a farmer known by the president of the time, Paul Kruger. Meyer was also believed to be associated with the area long before the gold rush. President Kruger, also bearing Johannes as a second name, made a decision to name the city after the popular name.