Johannesburg Mall Sets Record With Africa’s Largest Rooftop Solar System

Eastgate shopping centre powers up with solar

Eastgate shopping centre, the mall known and loved by residents of Johannesburg for over four decades, has taken another leap forward to best serve its shoppers, surrounding community and the greater environment. The super-regional centre is now home to South Africa’s largest registered rooftop solar installation, which is set to be completed in the third quarter of 2024.

Eastgate’s journey to becoming an environmental leader began in 2020, when the first phase of the solar system was commissioned, a significant step in the centre’s commitment to sustainable energy integration. This first phase consisted of a 1 MW [AC] or 1.219MWp solar power installation, which resulted in an energy saving of 1 910 MWh in 2023. Since then, as part of its second phase, the mall has actively expanded its renewable energy capacity, with the addition of a 5 MW [AC] or 5.997MWp solar power installation. In total the mall now has almost 13,675 solar panels, which equates to 35.04% of the energy required to run Eastgate’s daily load, generated through solar energy.

The solar installation covers most of the available mall roof space, an area of approximately 28,100m². This whopping system represents Africa’s largest registered rooftop installation, when considering both phases combined generate a total of 6MW [AC] or 7.216MWp in solar power.

Investing in solar power was a strategic decision taken by Liberty Two Degrees (L2D), the property owner, as it provides a cost-effective, efficient and environmentally friendly means of generating electricity. Brian Unsted, L2D Sustainability Lead comments “This innovation in renewable energy generation at Eastgate is testament to L2D’s position in environmental leadership. L2D is proud to lead many firsts in this space.”

This development has yielded various benefits to the mall and its customers, which include the reduction of Eastgate’s reliance on the grid and the creation of more shaded parking. In order to ensure that no parking space was lost, new structural steel subframes were constructed on the roof, with solar panels placed on top of them, providing an ingenious solution.

Melinda Isaacs, L2D’s Developments Executive adds “This is a significant achievement attributable to a collective effort from our property team, professional consultants, service providers as well as through our tenants’ support and co-operation. L2D prides itself on collaborating with the best in the industry to achieve its Net Zero Carbon targets. What also makes this achievement noteworthy is the fact that due to the reduced reliance on the grid, Eastgate will see an estimated reduction of 10,9 tons of CO² emissions per year, for both phase one and two combined. We are very proud to have achieved this milestone towards L2D’s Net Zero Carbon journey.”

Ensuring customers and store owners were kept abreast of development was important for Eastgate. A communication campaign aimed to educate while maintaining convenience, so that visitors to the centre understood the construction in progress.

Eastgate is one of few centres in its catchment area that is currently fully functional during load shedding. The expanded use of renewable energy will ensure that the popular centre will continue to provide a meaningful space for its visitors, whether their needs are to shop, eat, pay, bank, access services or be entertained at any of its over 200 retailers.

Eastgate has demonstrated its commitment to minimising its environmental footprint in various ways over the past decade, to the extent that it was awarded a five-star green-star rating by the Green Building Council of South Africa in 2021. An average of over 50% of all waste collected at the popular shopping centre is recycled, with a significant portion thereof reclaimed for compost. The centre, that attracts over 1 million visitors per month, not only disperses waste generated on site, but also serves as a drop off and collection point for the neighbouring community, with these statistics reflecting that combined effort.

The professional consultant and contract partners on the solar project included Acost Quantity Surveyors, Batley Partners Architects, Comprac, Concor Construction, MNS Engineering, Origin Project Managers, SOLINK, Solareff and Zutari.

For enquiries regarding Eastgate Shopping Centre, kindly visit https://www.eastgateshops.com.