Johan Grimonprez’s ‘Soundtrack to a Coup D’Etat’ Details the Origins of the Congo Crisis

A fascinating new documentary by Belgian filmmaker Johan Grimonprez, ‘Soundtrack to a Coup D’Etat’ shines a light on a tumultuous period of African history following the end of colonialism in the Democratic Republic of Congo. With the assassination of Prime Minister Patrice Lumumba at the center of the story, the film exposes the political machinations that gripped the country and demonstrates the powerful role that music played in conveying the feelings of the time.

