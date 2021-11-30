Earlier this month, Jobberman Ghana partnered with Invest for Jobs, an initiative of the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) to host the Invest for Jobs – C-suite Coffee Chat to bring leading public and private tertiary institutions in Ghana in contact with Human Resource Managers from an array of sectors. The C-Suite Coffee Chat event was a part of The Special Initiative on Training and Job Creation and was held at the Fiesta Royale Hotel and aimed at sensitising, educating and creating networking opportunities for Human Resource Managers and Tertiary Education Administrators from organizations such as MEST, Radford University, E-Services, Denk Pharma, Brighter Investment, FanMilk, Letshego, Access Bank, QGMI, BIMA, AYA Engineering, Axis Human Capital, and MainOne.
BMZs Special Initiative on Training and Job Creation is aimed at contributing to the Special Initiative Objective of improving economic conditions in selected locations and industry sectors in Ghana as well as promoting investment for jobs. The program has a mission to bridge the gap between academia and industry and place 300 unemployed by the end of 2021.
In an interview, the Chief Executive Officer of Jobberman Ghana, Harry Antarakis noted “This partnership is a ground-breaking feat that dawns the jobs creation ecosystem with the needed insights, capacity improvements and key actions in generating sustainable growth that democratizes employment opportunities and hiring in Ghana. We are very proud to be part of this impact-led initiative.”
The C-Suite Coffee Chat program kicked off with a welcome, introductions and keynote address and participants were welcomed to the workshop and provided an overview of the Special Initiative program, key achievements, and impact on jobs and migration.
Albert Bensusan of Stratosphere shared insights gathered from engagement surveys of participants and findings of a labour needs assessment. The impact on GIZ support on operations was presented by Joseph Sam from BIMA who highlighted how recruitment and training support has impacted the company’s ability to attract and retain talents.
Expert speakers included HRMP Ebenezer Agbettor who presented, “HR as a driver of organizational impact”, Dr. Esi Ansah who facilitated a capacity building session entitled, “The Future of work: How do we prepare our students for the workforce?” focused on improving curriculum development and job readiness to capture growing global needs, Selasi Nukpe, Assistant Director of Career Services at Ashesi University on “Raising the next generation of entrepreneurs: The employment economy vs the Youth’, and Dr. Kwame Annor led, Battling employee burnout in the midst of the COVID-19 Pandemic” .
Panel discussions included,”Bridging the Gap between Academia and Industry” with speakers, Professor Yakubu Isaka of UMAT, Ezinne Achinivu of AYA Engineering and Mackayla, Head of Jobs Ringer and “Building a timeless and resilient Workforce” led by Ghana Club 100 member Dzifa Mensah, European Business Chamber member Ruby Addai and Youth Representative Mr. Eshun (NYA).
“This forum was critical for job creation and readiness in Ghana. At Jobberman we understand the importance of engaging academia as well as corporate Ghana to identify how the two can collaborate to provide practical skills for students so they are prepared adequately for the job market before they graduate,” concluded Hilda Nimo-Tieku – Head Of Sales at Jobberman Ghana.
In an effort to actualize their ongoing initiative, following the C Suite session, Jobberman Ghana and Invest for Jobs also partnered for the Invest for Jobs Career Fair on 12th of November at the UPSA Auditorium which featured companies such as Vodafone, Harley Reed, Old Mutual, Zuberi, Peg Africa, BIMA, and WaxPrint Media who participated to educate and hire more than 350 students in attendance on available employment opportunities at their firms.
To learn more about Jobberman Ghana,visit www.jobberman.com.gh