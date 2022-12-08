Cabinet Nyemb, a leading law firm in Central Africa, is accelerating its development and welcomes Jean-Jacques Essombè. He will take oversee the Banking & Finance practice.

Historically specialized in litigation, Cabinet Nyemb has considerably strengthened its advisory practice. Over the last few years, the team has grown, with the arrival of Jacques Jonathan Nyemb in 2016 as Of Counsel. Jacques Jonathan Nyemb is a graduate of Assas, LSE and Harvard and a former member of the prestigious Anglo-Saxon firm Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton LLP. He coordinates and leads the firm’s advisory activities. In 2018, Christine Moutome, formerly at Orrick in Paris and London, also joined Cabinet Nyemb as Counsel.

Jean-Jacques Essombè is a seasoned professional who is expanding the firm’s range of expertise in the field of banking and finance law. Educated at the Jean Moulin University in Lyon and at the University of Montpellier where he obtained a doctorate in business law, he was admitted to the Paris Bar in the early 1990s and began his career with the French law firm Gide Loyrette Nouel. His career then took him from the Caisse des Dépôts et Consignations (CDC) to several renowned international law firms (Linklaters, Brandford-Griffith & Associés, Heenan Blaikie, Orrick, Bird & Bird, then Asafo & Co). With nearly 30 years of experience, he is one of the most experienced Cameroonian lawyers of his generation in banking and finance law.

“We are very proud to welcome Jean-Jacques Essombè to the firm. He is one of the best professionals of his generation. His experience and talent will enable our firm to offer a more complete and demanding assistance to our clients,” emphasizes Jacques Nyemb, founder of Cabinet Nyemb.

“Joining Cabinet Nyemb, a leader in Cameroon, was an obvious choice. It was important for me, after leaving my practice in France, to return to my roots so that I could pass on my expertise to the next generation of lawyers and contribute to structuring the banking and financial sectors in Central Africa within a leading firm. Cabinet Nyemb embodies legal excellence in sub-Saharan Africa, and I am particularly pleased to have chosen to join its ranks,” said Jean-Jacques Essombè.