Japan-South Africa Foreign Ministers’ Working Dinner

On August 23, commencing at 7:00 p.m. for approximately 70 minutes, Ms. KAMIKAWA Yoko, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Japan held a working dinner with Honourable Mr. Ronald LAMOLA, Minister of International Relations and Cooperation of the Republic of South Africa. The overview is as follows.

Introduction

(1) At the outset, Minister Kamikawa congratulated Minister Lamola on the formation of South Africa’s government of national unity and his appointment as Minister of International Relations and Cooperation and expressed her hope to work together on the challenges facing the international community with South Africa, an important partner with which Japan shares fundamental values and principles and has built up cooperation in a wide range of fields, and which will hold the G20 Presidency from December this year.

(2) In response, Minister Lamola stated that he is pleased to visit Japan and expressed his gratitude for the opportunity of this TICAD Ministerial Meetingwhere we can hold various discussions and hoped to work together with Minister Kamikawa to further develop the friendly relations between the two countries.

Bilateral Relations

(1) Minister Kamikawa stated that South Africa is a hub for Japanese companies to do business in Africa and she would like to strengthen cooperation, particularly in the power and energy sectors, which form the basis of economic activity. Minister Kamikawa also introduced the installation of a system of the officials in charge of cross-border economic affairs who support initiatives by Japanese companies from the perspective of the importance of network building. In response, Minister Lamola expressed his gratitude for Japanese cooperation towards the decarbonization of South Africa, including technical cooperation, and expressed strong expectations for Japanese companies which are creating many jobs to further expand into South Africa. Minister Lamola also expressed his delight at the lifting of the ban on avocado export from South Africa to Japan and expressed his hope to promote high-level visits between two countries, utilizing the Japan-South Africa Partnership Forum.

(2) Minister Kamikawa stated that it is indispensable to maintain and develop a free and open maritime order based on the rule of law as the countries that both face Indo-Pacific Ocean and stated her hope to explore areas where both countries can cooperate, such as freedom of navigation and the promotion of the blue economy. In response, Minister Lamola expressed his hope for the reinforcement of cooperation in Indo-Pacific Ocean, utilizing frameworks including the Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA).

Cooperation in the International Arena

Minister Kamikawa stated that the G20 has a major role to play as the international community faces complex crises and development challenges become increasingly complicated and that she would welcome it that African voices will be reflected more than ever in the G20 chaired by South Africa, which will begin from December this year. In response, Minister Lamola stated that Africa’s role in the international community has been increasing in recent years, including the AU’s full membership of the G20, while explaining the areas of focus as the G20 Presidency. Two Ministers confirmed that the two countries would continue to work together looking ahead to the TICAD 9 and the G20 in South Africa scheduled in next year.

In addition, the two ministers exchanged views on such issues as the United Nations Security Council reform, the situations in Ukraine and the Middle East, and the regional situation in East Asia, such as dealing with North Korea including the abductions issue.

