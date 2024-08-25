Japan-Nigeria Foreign Ministers’ Meeting

On August 24, commencing at 3:05 p.m. for approximately 20 minutes, Ms. KAMIKAWA Yoko, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Japan, held a meeting with H.E. Ambassador Yusuf Tuggar, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Federal Republic of Nigeria who is visiting Japan to participate in the Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD) Ministerial Meeting. The overview is as follows.

At the outset, Minister Kamikawa expressed her gratitude for the substantial dialogues held on the occasion of her visit to Nigeria this April. She also expressed her intention to discuss ways to further strengthen business and economic relations including start-ups, and to enhance partnership with Nigeria.

Minister Kamikawa stated that she had observed the serious situation facing internally displaced women during her visit to Nigeria this April, which had made her realize the need for initiatives based on a Women, Peace and Security (WPS) perspective. Minister Kamikawa also stated that Japan intends to deepen cooperation to solve global challenges with Nigeria, a leader among African countries sharing values and principles such as democracy. In response, Minister Tuggar welcomed the concrete outcomes through the TICAD process and expressed his gratitude for Japan’s cooperation to date, and stated that he would like to strengthen bilateral relations including regional cooperation.

The two ministers confirmed the further deepening of Japan-Nigeria relations toward TICAD 9 next year.

