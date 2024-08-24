Japan-Chad Foreign Ministers’ Meeting

On August 23, commencing at 3:35 p.m. for approximately 25 minutes, Ms. KAMIKAWA Yoko, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Japan, held a meeting with H.E. Mr. Abderaman Koulamallah, Minister of State, Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Integration, Chadians Abroad and International Cooperation of the Republic of Chad who is visiting Japan to participate in the Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD) Ministerial Meeting. The overview of the meeting is as follows.

At the outset, Minister Kamikawa welcomed that the presidential election, which constitutes an important process for the democratic transition in Chad, was conducted in a generally peaceful manner, and expected that the transition process will advance forward through the parliamentary elections to be held this year.

Minister Kamikawa paid tribute to Minister Koulamallah for Chad’s significant role in regional peace and stability, including hosting Sudanese refugees and other displaced persons, who total more than 10% of the country’s population, and expressed Japan’s intention to continue providing cooperation for Chad. In response, Minister Koulamallah explained the situation in the country, including refugees, from the perspectives of WPS, expressed gratitude for Japan’s support, and expressed expectations for further strengthening bilateral relations through the establishment of an honorary consulate.

The two ministers confirmed the further deepening of Japan-Chad relations toward TICAD 9 next year.

The two ministers also exchanged views on cooperation in the international arena, including Security Council reform, the situation in Ukraine and North Korea, including the abductions issue.

