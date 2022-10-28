James Cleverly, Accused of Ignoring the Case of Jailed British-Egyptian Hunger Striker 

He has also been accused of failing to engage with the activist’s sister, Sanaa Seif, who has camped outside the Foreign and Commonwealth Development Office for 10 days in an effort to force the British government to act. Seif’s decision to begin a sit-in 10 days ago was spurred by what their family say was months of inaction by the FCDO regarding Abd el-Fattah’s case, even as his hunger strike reaches perilous levels in prison. While Liz Truss, as foreign secretary, told parliament this year that she would work to free Abd el-Fattah, those plans stalled with her leadership campaign.

SOURCE: THE GUARDIAN