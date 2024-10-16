Jake Michael Singer To Showcase Monumental Sculpture At “Forever Is Now.04” Exhibition Overlooking The Pyramids Of Giza

Renowned South African contemporary artist, Jake Michael Singer, is set to make an unforgettable mark on the global art scene with his participation in ‘Forever Is Now.04’, an internationally acclaimed outdoor art exhibition.

This prestigious event will take place on the breathtaking plateau overlooking the ancient Pyramids of Giza in Egypt. It runs from October 24 to November 16, 2024.

‘Forever Is Now.04’ is celebrated for its unique convergence of art and history, featuring a diverse ensemble of 12 leading contemporary artists from around the world.

Singer, known for his innovative and thought-provoking sculptures, will be presenting his latest monumental work, ‘We Will Meet Again in the Sky’. Standing at an impressive 5 meters high, this striking piece promises to captivate viewers with its profound narrative and intricate design.

Singer’s ‘We Will Meet Again in the Sky’ is a testament to his distinctive artistic vision and his in-depth engagement with themes of connection, transcendence, and collective memory. The sculpture is modelled after the ancient Egyptian bird Bennu, a deity linked to creation and rebirth, and explores the notion of reunion beyond physical boundaries, inviting viewers to ponder mortality and the eternal.

His participation in this global exhibition not only highlights his exceptional artistry but also underscores his role as a representative of South African art on the world stage.

His inclusion in this elite roster of international artists reflects the growing recognition of South African contemporary art and its impactful contributions to the global dialogue on modern artistic expression.

Through a compelling blend of painting, sculpture, and digital media, Singer’s work has consistently bridged the gap between traditional and contemporary aesthetics.

“Participating in ‘Forever Is Now.04’ is a profound moment for me,” Singer shares.

“The setting amidst the ancient Pyramids of Giza is deeply inspiring and resonates with the themes of my work. I hope ‘We Will Meet Again in the Sky’ will spark reflection and dialogue among viewers from all corners of the globe.”

Forever Is Now.04’ promises to be a remarkable celebration of contemporary art, set against the backdrop of one of the most iconic landscapes in human history.

As Singer’s monumental sculpture stands proudly on this historic plateau, it will contribute to the ongoing conversation about art’s role in connecting us across time, space, and culture.