Jaftha’s Flower Farm in Cape Town: A Painful History, A Bright Future

Top 10 News / February 20, 2022 / 1 minute of reading / By

The Jaftha family has worked the soil of Constantia for five generations, producing some of Cape Town’s finest flowers. Their connection to the land is deep, but also fraught, because of the way in which apartheid separated them from it. The unassuming farm is equal parts hardworking horticultural wonderland and a window through which one may glimpse South Africa’s painful history. In 1969, when their father was 25, the family was uprooted. The notorious Group Areas Act, a series of laws designed by the white Nationalist government to divide people not just by color but from their own communities, legalized forced removals. The extended Jaftha family was relocated to new, and separate, barren blocks of flats on the distant and sandy Cape Flats. Today, a recent drought left scars. Cape Town experienced a water crisis from 2015 through 2018 (it was considered over only in 2020), when an extreme drought led to severe water restrictions. The Jafthas lost the bulk of their dahlias. Their red spidery dahlia, once the most prolific and popular flower, now occupies only two rows in bloom.

SOURCE: GARDENISTA

Media Partners Upcoming Events

View Calendar
Scroll to Top

We are committed to Africa

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.

Will you support us?

Click here