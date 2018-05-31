JAA Training Organisation and CAA Cameroon in Partnership for Africa

The Director General of the Cameroon Civil Aviation Authority (CCAA), Mrs. Avomo Assoumou Paule Koki, and the Director of the Joint Aviation Authorities Training Organisation (JAA TO), Mrs. Paula V. de Almeida, have signed together a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), last Thursday, at JAA TO’s Headquarters, in The Netherlands. JAA TO is the leading organisation for aviation regulatory training in Europe and both parts were very happy with the MoU. The agreement has the primary objective of setting Cameroon CAA as a JAA TO Satellite for the Central African region. This partnership also merges JAA TO’s and CCAA’s efforts for the qualification of local JAA TO instructors.

In the short term, JAA TO will schedule a series of open training courses to be organised at the CCAA’s Training School in Cameroon. At a certain point, JAA TO will initiate the training of local instructors, in order to qualify them and enable internal and sustainable capacity building of the School towards JAA TO’s high quality standards. The activities will include the deployment of JAA TO’s training management tools and the sharing of marketing activities.

It should be noted that the CCAA is – to date – the only Civil Aviation Organisation in the African region to sign such a partnership agreement with JAA TO, who is the leading provider of aviation regulatory training courses in Europe, the associated body of the European Civil Aviation Conference (ECAC), and the first ICAO Regional Training Center of Excellence established in Europe.

“The main drive of this partnership is to make Cameroon a hub for developing civil aviation skills in the Central African sub-region and Africa, through JAA TO’s top-level support. In turn, the partnership will enable JAA TO training courses to become accessible for the first time in the Continent, by this local and well known Training School, which will serve as our satellite”, says Mrs. Almeida.

“The recent establishment of an English Proficiency Test Center for aviation personnel is already an important part of the shift in the CCAA training school, as it prepares for the ICAO certification audit of the Douala Training Center as Regional Security Training Center (RSTC). Its application as ICAO TRAINAIR PLUS Full Member is also a relevant factor confirming the Center’s compliance with JAA TO’s minimum requirements for partner-satellites”, affirms Mrs. Koki.