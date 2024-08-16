Ivory Coast President Set to Meet with Predecessor in Run-up to Election

New reports reveal that efforts are underway to arrange a meeting between incumbent Ivorian President Alassane Ouattara and former President Laurent Gbagbo. Gbagbo, who leads the African People’s Party, last met his successor in 2022. However, sources indicate the two may converse over the telephone in the coming days as a precursor to a face-to-face meeting. According to the reports, several envoys are working to make a meeting between the two a reality. This development comes as Ivory Coast prepares for its presidential election in October 2025. However, several opposition leaders have demanded electoral reforms and inclusive political dialogue before the election is held. Meanwhile, the nation’s Independent Electoral Commission plans to review the electoral register from September 30 to October 31, although opposition members have called for a delay till July 2025.



SOURCE: AFRICA NEWS

