Ivorians Pay the Highest Tax in the World

Côte d’Ivoire citizens pay the highest income taxes in the world according to this year’s survey findings by World Population Review. While both its sales and corporate tax regimes may be considerably lower than those of other countries globally, at 60%, Côte d’Ivoire’s income tax rates are markedly higher compared to developed countries. No other African country makes it to the top ten list of highest-taxed countries in 2023—based on the highest personal income tax rates. However, Chad (35%), Equatorial Guinea (35%), Guinea (35%), Sudan (35%), and Zambia (35%), make it to the top ten in the list of countries with the highest corporate taxes. Ivorians are subject to such tax regimes as specific direct income taxes depending on the revenue they earn, and the general income tax. The top ten highest taxed African countries according to the list are Côte d’Ivoire, South Africa, Uganda, Senegal, Zimbabwe, Guinea, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Mauritania, Morocco, and Zambia, closing up the top ten countries continentally.

SOURCE: QUARTZ AFRICA