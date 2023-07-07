Ivorian Footballer Spearheads Campaign to Stop Young African Footballers Falling for Scams

“A good agent will never ask you for money to sign you,” football legend Didier Drogba said, as part of a campaign with the Federation Internationale des Associations de Footballeurs Professionnels (FIFPRO) to sensitize young people to the dangers posed by fake agents. According to a new FIFPRO report, 70% of African footballers surveyed get unsolicited approaches from people pretending to be agents who promise to help them get opportunities to play abroad. Many of those moves never happen, and when players do travel they are often dumped and left to fend for themselves in unfavorable conditions. Drogba added that African countries “need to help young African players achieve their dreams at home instead of risking their lives trying to get to Europe by any means.”

SOURCE:DW