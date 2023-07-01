Ivorian Fintech Selected for Startup Programme to Accelerate Growth and Impact in the Tech Market

Syca provides advanced payment and point-of-sale management solutions which simplify transactions and business operations while actively contributing to financial inclusion through alternative payment methods. Scaleway, meanwhile, helps developers and businesses to build, deploy and scale applications to any infrastructure. Located in Paris, Amsterdam and Warsaw, Scaleway’s complete cloud ecosystem is used by more than 25,000 businesses. By joining Scaleway’s startup programme, Syca will benefit from top-notch technical support and expertise. Scaleway offers robust, scalable, and reliable cloud infrastructure, along with agile development and deployment resources. This collaboration will enable Syca to optimise its products and services, enhance operational efficiency, and meet the growing demands of its customers.

