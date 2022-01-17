It’s Official: British Vogue Has Made 2022 The Year of the African Model

The latest issue of British Vogue pays stunning tribute to the African model, featuring 9 talents from across the continent. This unprecedented focus speaks to an important advancement of diversity in fashion and the reshaping of beauty standards. “The Rise of The African Model”, features South Sudanese models Adut Akech, Akon Changkou, and Anok Yai, Ethiopian beauty Akway Amar, Senegalese-Italian Dibaa Maty, Nigeria’s Jumbo Janet, Nyaguaa from Sierra Leone, Australian Abény Nhial, and American model Majesty Amare.
SOURCE: OKAYAFRICA