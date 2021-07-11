It’ll Take Some Time for Tourism to Recover in Africa

Top 10 News / July 11, 2021 / 1 minute of reading

Tunisia, Mauritius, Morocco… For African tourism, the loss of earnings as a direct result of the coronavirus pandemic could reach $250bn in 2021. Estimating the losses in the sector, a report by the United Nations predicts that there will only be some kind of a return to normal in 2023. This is the conclusion of a report published on 30 June by the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD). Based on statistics from the World Tourism Organisation, it assessed the past damage and predicted the future damage caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. Its conclusions? In 2021, the decline in international tourist arrivals will result in a loss of earnings for the continent estimated at between $170bn and $253bn, depending on the scenario.

SOURCE: THE AFRICA REPORT

