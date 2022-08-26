“If you want to fast, go alone. If you want to go far, go together.” – African Proverb
It is often said that the future is in the hands of the youth, the leaders of tomorrow; and it would be wise for the current generation to shape a future we can be proud of, we need to begin by molding the very youth carrying it. Whether it’s a future soccer legend, netball star or mathematician, without the right support and infrastructure to propel them in the right direction it could all just be a dream.
Getting involved with, investing in, helping, and supporting communities go hand-in-hand with the core values of MiWay’s business, which is why they make a habit of giving of their time and resources to uplifting communities through projects that make a difference. Organisations, large and small, are also realising the extended gains to be had from collaboration, both with suppliers and partners, to contribute to social wellbeing, in a tangible way.
In this spirit, MiWay has developed a long-term relationship with Harmony Primary School in Lenasia.
“This year, given the impact that the COVID lockdowns have had on children’s education and sport, we conceived an ambitious project to upgrade the classrooms and sports facilities at Harmony. It was an exciting project that saw us calling on and collaborating with our community of giving partners, who saw the potential and generously stepped in to help,” says Burton Naicker, CEO, MiWay. “Other schools in the area use these facilities as well, so the impact will be quite wide.”
Learning and being active are essential to the growth and development of young minds and having the right foundation to do so fuels their passion even further towards possibilities. At times, it’s in changing your environment that you can change and redirect the course of your future.
A major task was undertaken by Detcon Projects, a leading residential construction company. They undertook the major construction work on the classrooms and sports facilities. Once the big construction work was done, two other companies stepped in to complete the refurbishment. ODC leveraged its special skills in office design and maintenance to undertake the paint work that needed to be done, while Wallpaper Online contributed its specialised wallpaper and wall murals to make Harmony Primary’s classrooms truly special.
“We are all about creating inspirational environments, and the opportunity to work on these classrooms and stimulate young minds was one we were happy to seize. The environment in which we live, work or play is not neutral, it contributes to how we operate within it. We are proud to have played a role in creating a space that hopefully will make a positive impact on the pupils of Harmony Primary and the other schools that use its facilities, way into the future,” says Laura Malan, Production Manager, Wallpaper Online.
A healthy mind in a healthy body, and at any school the sports facilities have a big role to play in developing well-rounded individuals. Modern Homes made an important contribution by donating equipment for marking the soccer field.
“It is a privilege for Modern Homes to join hands with MiWay, and for us to donate the field line marking trolly to the school for this project. School sport forms a vital part of the youth development,” says Cobus Jansen, General Manager, Modern Homes.
Further contributions were offered by OmniProtect in the form of sanitisers for each classroom, ORS hair packs for the girls and hair accessories from MiWay staff member, Arddin Fonseca, while Shaik’s Executive Catering provided delicious fuel for the team.
“We are a proudly South African company, and so MiWay’s approach to providing our kids with the foundation for future success really spoke to us and the brands we work with – ORS and OmniProtect were delighted to be involved,” says Renate Albrecht, Media Innovator, Brand Cartel.
“We are so grateful for the support from these companies and their staff – this collaboration proved once again that if companies that share passions and values come together, they can make a huge difference by inspiring and empowering the youth,” concludes Naicker. “If we all work together, we can achieve great things. It really does take a village to raise the next generation.”
