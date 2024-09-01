Islamic Development Bank Institute (IsDBI) and International Centre for Education in Islamic Finance University (INCEIF) Launch Groundbreaking Journal Bridging Islamic Finance and Sustainable Development

The Islamic Development Bank Institute (IsDBI) (https://IsDBInstitute.org) and the International Centre for Education in Islamic Finance (INCEIF University) are proud to announce the launch of the “International Journal of Islamic Finance and Sustainable Development” (IJIFSD), formerly known as the “ISRA International Journal of Islamic Finance” (IJIF). This pioneering publication represents a significant leap forward in integrating Islamic finance principles with global sustainability goals.

With the rebranding, IJIFSD has undergone a transformation from focusing on Islamic economics and finance to incorporating sustainable development, hence expanding its scope. The journal aims to establish itself as the premier platform for cutting-edge research at the intersection of Islamic finance and sustainable economic development. This collaboration harnesses the combined expertise and resources of both institutions to drive innovation and create meaningful impact in the field.

Key features of the journal include:

Focusing on emerging trends such as green finance, impact investing, and financial inclusion.

Providing a platform for scholars, policymakers, regulators, and practitioners to share insights.

Emphasising on practical solutions for sustainable infrastructure development.

Showcasing the potential of Islamic finance in creating shared prosperity.

On this occasion, Professor Dato’ Dr. Mohd Azmi Omar, the President and Chief Executive Officer of INCEIF University, said: “Our partnership with IsDBI in establishing the journal demonstrates the growing recognition of Islamic finance for sustainable development. This journal will bridge the gap between academic insights and practical implementation, nurturing thought leaders to drive the convergence of Islamic finance principles with sustainable development practices, ultimately contributing to a more equitable and prosperous world.”

Dr. Sami Al-Suwailem, Acting Director General of the IsDBI, said, “This collaboration with INCEIF University reflects our commitment to fostering innovative research for real-world impact with the vision of shaping the future of ethical finance and contributing to sustainable economic development across the Islamic world and beyond.”

Looking ahead, the IJIFSD is poised to play a crucial role in shaping the future of Islamic finance and its contribution to global sustainable development goals. By fostering a community of forward-thinking researchers and practitioners, the journal aims to catalyse innovative financial solutions that address pressing economic, social, and environmental challenges.

For more information about the IJIFSD and submission guidelines, please visit the following link: https://journal.INCEIF.edu.my/IJIFSD.

About IsDBI:

The Islamic Development Bank Institute (IsDBI (http://apo-opa.co/4e7j8pm)) is the knowledge beacon of the Islamic Development Bank Group. Guided by the principles of Islamic economics and finance, the IsDBI leads the development of innovative knowledge-based solutions to support the sustainable economic advancement of IsDB Member Countries and various Muslim communities worldwide. The IsDBI enables economic development through pioneering research, human capital development, and knowledge creation, dissemination, and management. The Institute leads initiatives to enable Islamic finance ecosystems, ultimately helping Member Countries achieve their development objectives. More information about the IsDBI is available on https://IsDBInstitute.org/

About INCEIF University:

INCEIF (http://apo-opa.co/3AVqrSt) University is a boutique higher learning institution established by Bank Negara Malaysia to develop human capital and knowledge leadership for the global Islamic finance industry. Apart from its graduate academic programmes, which are PhD in Islamic Finance, Industrial PhD, MBA (Sustainable Business), Masters of Islamic Finance Practice, Executive Masters in Islamic Finance, MSc in Islamic Finance and Professional Certificate in Islamic Finance, INCEIF University also offers customised executive training programmes and industry-focused applied research in line with its vision to be the knowledge and thought leader in Islamic finance through its consulting subsidiary, ISRA Consulting and research arm, ISRA Research Management Centre, respectively. Its academic programmes have attained stature among the top five percent of business programmes in the world with the AACSB accreditation which recognises institutions that demonstrated a focus on excellence in all areas, including teaching, research, curricula development, and student learning. Among the accredited institutions to date are INSEAD, Harvard Business School, and Imperial College London. More information about INCEIF University is available on https://INCEIF.edu.my/.