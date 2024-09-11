iSchoolAfrica’s Disability And Inclusion Programme Shortlisted For Prestigious Zero Project Award 2025

iSchoolAfrica is proud to announce that its Disability and Inclusion Programme has been shortlisted for the esteemed Zero Project Award 2025. Out of a competitive pool of 522 nominations from 90 countries, the programme has successfully advanced through the first round of peer review, securing a place on the #ZeroCall25 shortlist of 150 innovative solutions. From this shortlist, only 75 will become official Zero Project Awardees, to be announced on 3 December 2024.

The Zero Project Awardees 2025 will be invited to showcase their impactful projects at the highly anticipated Zero Project Conference (#ZeroCon25) at the United Nations Office in Vienna from 5 to 7 March 2025.

Over the last 15 years, the iSchoolAfrica Disability and Inclusion Programme has given South African learners access to Apple technology and its built-in accessibility features to promote independent learning, communication, and real-world skills. The iSchoolAfrica Programme, which includes cutting-edge solutions for children with disabilities such as autism, low vision, deafness, cerebral palsy, and dyslexia, has been recognised for its profound impact in advancing inclusive education across South Africa. The programme currently operates in 36 schools, providing critical resources and support to empower disabled youth.

“We’re thrilled to have been shortlisted for this prestigious award,” said Michelle Lissoos, director of iSchoolAfrica. “Receiving this recognition is an acknowledgment of the impact of our work, and fact that it holds resonance among the global disability inclusion community. It also confirms our constant striving to ensure equal access for all learners to quality education through our programmes and partnerships.”

The Zero Project’s 2024/2025 Call for Nominations focused on identifying outstanding solutions in inclusive employment and Information and Communication Technology (ICT), emphasising innovation, scalability, and impact.

The first stage of the selection process took place between the end of June and mid-August 2024 and involved over 100 hours of intense review by the Zero Project research team and more than 80 experts from the global Zero Project Network. Each nomination was meticulously evaluated against formal criteria, with additional information requested where necessary. The peer-review process was conducted in dedicated sessions, during which disability inclusion experts from around the world cast votes on the nominations.

iSchoolAfrica’s nomination not only highlights its alignment with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the United Nations Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (UN CRPD) but also underscores its ability to create scalable and impactful solutions that are recognised by peers from all corners of the globe.

iSchoolAfrica’s Deaf Developers Programme is a stand-out example of this impact. A unique nine-month initiative designed to upskill Deaf youth in app development, the programme offers a hybrid approach, integrating South African Sign Language (SASL) interpreters, enabling clear communication, and providing MacBooks to participants for the duration of their training. This initiative not only provides participants with the skills to tackle real-world industry projects but also addresses unemployment among disabled youth in South Africa.

“With September marking Deaf awareness month in South Africa, we are especially proud that our recognition on this global platform gives us the opportunity to bring the necessary awareness to the work we do in improving the learning experiences and opportunities for Deaf youth in our country,” continues Lissoos. “Our nomination in this forum also serves as a testament to our team and partners’ dedication to breaking down barriers and building a more inclusive society. As the awards moves forward in the selection process, we remain hopeful we will be among the 75 solutions honoured with a Zero Project Award in December.”