IOX Cable Announces Its Plans To Connect La Reunion

IOX Cable today announced that they will be expanding their reach to now Include La Reunion as part of its construction of a new state of the art Submarine Cable System. This initiative is an expansion to the planned IOX cable system to connect South Africa to India and Asia. This connectivity will offer new routes and redundancy between La Reunion, South Africa and India.

Through this expansion IOX will further its regional strategy of promoting regional economic development across the Indian Ocean Islands by offering them with not only open access to abundant capacity but also state of the art products and services. These new products and services will enable operators to leverage the IOX infrastructure, its Internet of Things capabilities and get access other value added services such as cloud computing and unified communications.Commenting on this announcement, Anup Gupta, Chief Sales & Marketing Officer of IOX Cable said: “We are seeing robust demand from network, cloud and content providers looking to leverage our regional position to access the African and Asian markets through our state of the art submarine cable system. By offering robust connectivity to these regions and providing them with seamless direct connectivity to South Africa and Asia, we will support the needs of key regional operators looking to expand and access these regional economic centers, thus keeping our promise to be the Digital Enabler for the region.”

Distribué par African Media Agency (AMA) pour IOX Cable Ltd.