Investor Forum 2018

London’s Energy Investment Event of the Year
Africa Oil & Power lands in London for the first time in 2018. With an oil price recovery underway, markets have stabilized and positioned Africa for a fresh wave of oil and gas exploration and investment. Following a long period of portfolio consolidation, upstream companies are acquiring new assets and increasing capital expenditures. African governments are launching licensing rounds and FID decisions are moving forward apace.
At the Africa Oil & Power Investor Forum, the continent’s leading executives, policy makers, financiers and legal and advisory experts come together for a compelling one-day program. Program highlights will include: 2018 investor and project updates; panels on project financing and private equity, transparency and investment, and Brexit and its implications for the energy business; sessions on capital raising for private power projects, gas and E&P; and investor updates from Africa independents.
Join us in the global capital of oil and gas finance on May 10 for AOP’s first out-of-Africa event.
Event features
- Ministerial keynotes and special announcements from selected African ministries of petroleum and the UK Department of Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy to be confirmed.
- Focus on finance: panels and sessions on capital raising for Africa oil and gas projects; reaching FID in 2018; funding and realizing returns on independent power projects and more.
- The UK, Europe and Africa: AOP speakers look at the evolution of oil and gas investment ties between the UK, Europe and Africa, and the implications of Britain’s departure from the EU on African energy.
- Focus on power: Private equity, policy reform, the drive to monetize gas and renewables are all major factors in Africa’s push for new solutions to the continent’s power deficit. Our panel examines these issues from all angles.
- Investor updates: London-based upstream independents take to the stage to provide updates on African projects: breaking ground, development, financing and new investor announcements.
- Launch of Africa Energy Series: Equatorial Guinea 2018
- Our special report on Equatorial Guinea’s oil and gas industry, commissioned by the Ministry of Mines and Hydrocarbons in the nation’s 50th year of independence, launches at the AOP Investor Forum in London.