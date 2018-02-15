Investor Forum 2018

London’s Energy Investment Event of the Year

Africa Oil & Power lands in London for the first time in 2018. With an oil price recovery underway, markets have stabilized and positioned Africa for a fresh wave of oil and gas exploration and investment. Following a long period of portfolio consolidation, upstream companies are acquiring new assets and increasing capital expenditures. African governments are launching licensing rounds and FID decisions are moving forward apace.

At the Africa Oil & Power Investor Forum, the continent’s leading executives, policy makers, financiers and legal and advisory experts come together for a compelling one-day program. Program highlights will include: 2018 investor and project updates; panels on project financing and private equity, transparency and investment, and Brexit and its implications for the energy business; sessions on capital raising for private power projects, gas and E&P; and investor updates from Africa independents.

Join us in the global capital of oil and gas finance on May 10 for AOP’s first out-of-Africa event.

Event features