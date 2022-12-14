For South Africa’s small and medium enterprise (SME) sector to thrive, entrepreneurs need to partner with reliable investors. Partnerships lay the foundation for innovators to enter the market and turn their businesses into a success.



To support the next generation of innovators, 22 On Sloane, in partnership with Telkom, African Bank, Rand Mutual Assurance and Geekulcha, hosted the GEW Hackathon. This event aimed to bring startups and investors together, to explore digital opportunities and help solve pressing problems faced by various industries.

“The number of women taking part this year shows that there’s greater visibility and accessibility to the ICT industry. More and more women are branching into industries that they never thought they could be a part of, until now,” says Mathebe Mhlongo, Manager of Enterprise and Supplier Development at Telkom.



“Our involvement in the Hackathon aligns closely with African Bank’s vision to extend our offerings and services to SMMEs,” added Edna Montse, African Bank Group’s Executive for Sustainability and Transformation.

The GEW Hackathon, hosted over three days, focuses on five key sectors: education, financial services, gaming, health, and services. Teams are briefed to address a problem in one of the five key sectors. On the last day, the teams presented their ideas to a panel of judges, who decided on the top five winners.

The Panel of judges were: