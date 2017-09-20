Field Report: Invest in Agriculture to Feed the World

In order to meet the world’s growing food needs, agricultural production must double by 2050, food waste must be reduced and food systems have to become sustainable and efficient.

One way to do this is by investing in sustainable and climate-friendly farming approaches driven by the world’s largest group of local food producers – smallholder farmers.

Smallholder farmers need our support

An estimated 3 billion people – around 40 per cent of the global population – live in rural areas of developing countries.

Most depend on small, family farms for their income and sustenance.