FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagramLinkedin

Agriculture: The World's Most Vital Investment

With greater support and investment, smallholder farmers have an important role to play in feeding their communities and future populations.

Field Report: Invest in Agriculture to Feed the World

By |Agriculture|

Fact: By 2050, the global population will exceed 9 billion. That is two billion more people to feed.

“We need more children educated in rural areas. Governments need to continue investing in agriculture. It has a long-term impact and makes a real difference.”

In order to meet the world’s growing food needs, agricultural production must double by 2050, food waste must be reduced and food systems have to become sustainable and efficient.

One way to do this is by investing in sustainable and climate-friendly farming approaches driven by the world’s largest group of local food producers – smallholder farmers.

Smallholder farmers need our support

An estimated 3 billion people – around 40 per cent of the global population – live in rural areas of developing countries.

Most depend on small, family farms for their income and sustenance.

Get The Complete Field Report

Small Farmers with a Big Message for the World
Let's Go

Photo & Video credits: IFAD

Related Posts

Array ( [0] => thumbnail [1] => medium [2] => medium_large [3] => large )