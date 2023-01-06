Exploring new opportunities for financing energy projects in Africa, the African Energy Chamber will host a special New Year reception at the Waldorf Hilton in London, which will support European investment opportunities across the continent and drive economic growth and socioeconomic development.

The voice of the African energy sector, the African Energy Chamber (AEC), will host a special New Year reception event at the Waldorf Hilton luxury hotel in London on 26 January where participants will be encouraged to explore new avenues in financing energy projects on the African continent. During the event, investors and African energy leaders will be given a platform to support energy initiatives that drive economic growth and human development across the continent.

Upholding a results-focused business environment for international companies and investors operating in Africa’s dynamic energy industry, the AEC’s Invest in African Energy Reception Event will focus on developing an oil and natural gas market in Africa to serve as the foundation of the continent’s energy industry and transition, facilitating a platform for strong domestic trading and investment while reducing barriers of entry into the sector and thus ushering a wave of opportunities for new players to participate in one of the world’s most burgeoning investment destinations.

“African nations must focus on developing a natural gas market to serve as the foundation of the continent’s energy industry,” states NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman of the AEC, adding, “Africa will be unable to meet the UN’s sustainable development goals unless we tap into all resources available, which is why we must encourage and facilitate international investment, specifically from Europe, in oil and gas in order to fairly and economically participate in the global energy transition and drive socioeconomic development throughout the continent.”