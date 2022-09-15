Introducing The Speaker Line-up At UIOGS 2022

The Uganda International Oil and Gas Summit 2022 (UIOGS), opens in just under two weeks, taking place from the 27 – 28th September at the Kampala Serena Hotel.

We are delighted to present the full 2022 speaker line-up, bringing together all prospecting oil majors, the Ministry, the Petroleum Authority, National Oil Company, lead service providers, contractors, investors, financial services, indigenous companies, law firms and every stop along the value chain.

To find out more about what you can expect from UIOGS 2022, download the full programme here.

