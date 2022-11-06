An All-New, Limited-Edition Collection Inspired By The World Of Wakanda

You don’t have to be a Superhero to exemplify the grace and grit of a Wakandan warrior — like those who’ll be seen in Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which hits theaters November 11. The strength of the Black Panther exists in you – and with the Marvel Studios’ Black Panther Collection By M.A.C, you get to create your own epic moments.

“Like the vibrant world of Wakanda, #MACxWakandaForever features lavish, saturated hues

that look fantastic on everyone — especially those with rich skin tones,” says Fatima Thomas, Senior Artist. “I’m looking forward to creating looks for every occasion with this collection.”

And as anticipation around Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever continues to grow, it makes sense that this limited-edition collection goes far beyond the ordinary — not only in impact and attitude but in formulation and technology as well.

Keep your eyes on the prize with Eye Shadow x 8: Marvel Studios’ Black Panther Collection By M.A.C, an all-new eight-pan eye shadow palette featuring a creamy, sensorial texture that delivers intense colour clarity and vibrant payoff without heaviness. Shielded in special-edition Black Panther-inspired packaging, this dynamically decadent palette includes jewel tones, earthy mattes and shimmering metallics inspired by the colours, characters, and textures of Wakanda.

For lip color, it’s all about powerfully provocative hues. Four shades of Lipstick speak to warriors of every walk of life in Wakandan Sunset (bright cool fuchsia), Dora Milaje (matte blue red), Royal Integrity (matte warm chocolate), and Story Of Home (pinkish neutral), while our famed Love Me Liquid Lipcolour invites you to AMP up the intensity with The Shadows (black), Thicker Than Water (blood red), Show Off (red-bronze) and Wakanda Forever (vibrant purple). Cinematic sparkle and a fearless sheen come courtesy of Lip glass in Feeling’ It, a suits-all translucent gold.

And because every empowered look begins and ends with an immaculate base, a duo of Extra Dimension Skin finish in Royal Challenge – a warm rose-flecked gold shade – and Royal Vibrancy – a golden chocolate bronze – helps outshine your competition.

